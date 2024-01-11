FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Deontae Craig may not have donned a helmet and shoulder pads for his home town, but the Fort Wayne native is never shy to embrace his home town.

Since graduating from Culver Academies in 2020, Craig has spread his wings as part of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ defensive line. In his junior year, Craig racked up 54 tackles, including five for loss, and three sacks. Playing with one of the best defenses in college football, Craig helped Iowa capture the last Big Ten West Division title before the conference realigns in Fall 2024.

“It’s always a fun journey getting to go out there and play with one of the best defenses in the country, just putting in the work every day with those guys,” Craig said.

Winning a division title also meant a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. Craig and the Hawkeyes went toe-to-toe with eventual national champion Michigan.

“Getting to play on that stage, getting to represent the West division, which is one of the more competitive divisions across all conferences, it’s always a blessing, always fun to go out and represent the Hawkeyes,” said Craig.

With one year of college eligibility left, Craig plans to save his best for last with the Hawkeyes. The defensive lineman hopes to anchor a strong team that is preparing for a re-aligned Big Ten, with four west coast schools in the mix next fall.

“Next year for me it’s about putting it all together,” Craig said. “Trying to match the production from two seasons ago with the reps I’ll be getting this year. It’s all about the work, it’s all about the process. I’m confident in myself and what I can do. I’ll go out there with those other 10 guys and show it.”