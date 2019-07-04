Fort Wayne native Deontae Craig contemplates playing football and basketball in college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Too talented. Too tough. Two sports.

That’s a real possibility for Deontae Craig at the next level. He has offers from Michigan, Purdue, Indiana, Northwestern, Tennessee, Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Craig grew up in Fort Wayne but decided to attend Culver Academies – a military prep school just south of South Bend – for high school.

He said he thought basketball would be the sport to carry him to the next level but instead it’s football playing a more prominent role.

Following two state title appearances in basketball for the Eagles and an emerging role on the football team, Craig has certainly given himself some rare options.











Several of the schools that has offered him a scholarship aren’t making the defensive end and forward choose a sport. He might be able to play football and basketball in college.

Julius Peppers, Tony Gonzalez and Charlie Ward are a select few that played both sports.

Craig this opportunity – or challenge – is not a main factor in his decision. He just hopes to work hard and make his parents proud at whatever he does.