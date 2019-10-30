Fort Wayne native Crews spoils Indiana Tech’s opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bethel College standout TreVion Crews appeared right at home Tuesday night at the Schaefer Center as Crews taillied 31 points (including going 7-for-9 on threes) as the Pilots topped Indiana Tech 99-84 in the season opener for the Warriors.
Keonte Jenkins, another Fort Wayne native playing for Bethel, added 11 points. Jenkins played high school ball at Horizon Christian.
For Indiana Tech, Josh Kline had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Leo grad Jeremy Davison had 12 points and 5 assists while Dwenger grad Lucas Lehrman racked up 10 points and 4 rebounds.