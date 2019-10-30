Fort Wayne native Crews spoils Indiana Tech’s opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey is one of eight members of the Davey O'Brien's Foundation "Great 8" quarterbacks of the week and one of eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week." Ramsey led the bowl-eligible Hoosiers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) to a 38-31 victory at Nebraska on Saturday. He went 27-for-40 (67.5 percent) for a career-high 351 yards, his fourth 300-yard game, with two passing touchdowns and one rushing TD. It marked his 12th career multi-passing touchdown game, and the seventh game of his career with a passing and a rushing score. The Cincinnati native added 42 rushing yards for a career-high 393 total yards. Fans can now go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend. When voting closes on Thursday at noon ET, the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. VOTE HERE! IU is off to its best eight-game start since opening with a 7-1 mark in 1993. Indiana has won three-straight conference games for the first time since a four-game winning streak in 1993. Up next, the Hoosiers host Northwestern at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. It is the first November night game in Memorial Stadium history. FS1 will broadcast the game.

