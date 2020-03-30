Fort Wayne Flashback: USF’s Smith won national college dunk contest 20 years ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Exactly 20 years ago to the day Saint Francis senior Steve Smith helped put the Summit City in the national spotlight, as the high-flying forward captured the College Slam Dunk championship on March 30, 2000 at Conseco Fieldhouse.

The NAIA National Player of the Year for 2000, Smith led the country in both scoring and rebounding. He’s now a pastor at Divine Truth Ministry in his hometown of Muncie, but also works with Divine Providence Church in Fort Wayne.

Smith, who is working towards a masters degree in theology, also ran in the Muncie mayoral race last fall as the Libertarian candidate.