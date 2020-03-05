Forrest’s big bucket lifts Seminoles over Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Trent Forrest’s putback with 3.8 seconds left capped a ferocious late charge as No. 7 Florida State beat Notre Dame 73-71 to move closer to an Atlantic Coast Conference title.

Forrest’s basket gave the Seminoles just their second lead all night, the other coming at 5-4 in the opening minutes. M.J. Walker scored 16 of his 21 points over the final 8:40 as FSU charged back from a 61-48 deficit.

Forrest added 15 points and Devin Vassell scored 13 for the Seminoles. Prentiss Hubb led Notre Dame with 24 points, 19 in the first half.