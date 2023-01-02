FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Highlight Zone star and Westview High School’s all-time leading scorer Charlie Yoder is coming back to northeast Indiana as the sharp-shooter announced via social media he is transferring to Saint Francis.

After graduating from Westview in 2020 Yoder started his college career at Incarnate Word, where he played the last two and a half seasons.

Yoder began the 2022-23 season at Incarnate Word, averaging 11.3 points per game over seven contests before announcing on December 6 that we was transferring with two years of eligibility remaining.

A six-foot-four wing, he averaged 27.3 points as a senior at Westview and was named an Indiana All-Star. He scored 2,163 points in his prep career, a total that ranked 25th all-time in IHSAA history at the time of his graduation.