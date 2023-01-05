SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Notre Dame’s offense is being bolstered next fall after landing one of the transfer portal’s top prospects.

On Thursday, former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman announced he will wrap up his college football career with the Fighting Irish.

In his four years with the Demon Deacons, Hartman passed for 12,967 yards. That ranks second in ACC football history among all quarterbacks.

Hartman’s commitment provides some further momentum for head coach Marcus Freeman, who wrapped up his first full season leading Notre Dame this fall. The Fighting Irish recently secured a Gator Bowl title in a 45-38 shootout against South Carolina on New Year’s Eve.