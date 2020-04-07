Former USF coach Rekeweg steps down at Northwood University

MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – DeKalb High School graduate and former Saint Francis men’s basketball coach Jeff Rekeweg is stepping away from the game, as Rekeweg has taken a position in the Northwood University advancement and alumni relations department after serving as the school’s head coach for the past nine seasons.

Rekeweg, who played college basketball at the University of Nebraska, will be succeeded at Northwood by former assistant coach Lonnie Griffin.

Rekeweg posted a record for 135-153 at Northwood and was named GLIAC Coach of the Year in 2012.

Before taking over Northwood in 2010 Rekeweg spent 14 seasons as the head coach at Saint Francis. He won 265 games with the Cougars, including the 2010 national championship.