LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WANE) – Former Highlight Zone star Michael Eley making a pretty good first impression during his freshman season at Siena College, as the high-flying former Snider High School standout was recently named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference “Rookie of the Year.”

Eley averaged 9.2 points a game for the Saints as their top reserve. He scored in double figures 13 times and was named the MAAC Rookie of the Week six times.