(WANE) – Former Snider High School and Purdue defensive lineman Lawrence Johnson will play the last year of his college at SEC power Auburn. Johnson announced via social media on Sunday that he intends to transfer to the Tigers.

The Snider grad played a key role for Purdue’s defense as the Boilermakers won the Big Ten West Division title for the first time in program history. This past season, Johnson tallied 1.5 sacks, 29 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a pass deflection.

Johnson also earned All-Academic Big Ten honors in the 2021 season, along with All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors this fall.