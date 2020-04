INDIANAPOLIS - The University of Indianapolis is proud to welcome back Paul Corsaro as its next men's basketball head coach. A UIndy alumnus, Corsaro previously served as an assistant coach for the Greyhounds for six seasons prior to spending the last two years in the same capacity at Purdue Fort Wayne.

"I am excited to bring a member of the Greyhound family back to UIndy to lead the men's basketball program," said Scott Young, Senior Associate Athletics Director and future Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics. "Paul checks all the boxes we were looking for in our next head coach. We were looking for someone familiar with the city of Indianapolis and UIndy, and someone who has a passion and energy for the game of basketball."