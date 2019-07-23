Former Purdue coach Schreiber to lead Mastodons baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Doug Schreiber has been named the head coach of the Purdue University Fort Wayne baseball program, Mastodon Athletic Director Kelley Hartley Hutton announced on Tuesday (July 23).

“When I started this search, I learned very quickly that Coach Schreiber checked all the boxes of what I was looking for in our next baseball coach,” Hartley Hutton said. “Strong recruiting ties in the state of Indiana and 18 years of experience as the head coach of Purdue University elevated him to the top of our list. There is no question that our student-athletes and our fans are going to love his energy, passion, and work ethic that he is going to bring to our program.”

Schreiber served as head coach at Purdue for 18 seasons (1999-2016). He was named the Big 10 Coach of the Year in 2012 when he led the Boilermakers to a regular season and conference championship. It was Purdue’s first Big 10 championship since 1909. His 2012 squad hosted the NCAA regional thanks to earning the No. 1 seed. The Boilermakers qualified for the Big 10 Tournament 10 times. Purdue finished one victory from winning the Big 10 title on three occasions (2001, 2005, 2011) and earned second in the conference in 2008. Under Schreiber, 34 Boilermakers were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft. He is the program’s career wins leader with 485.

“I would like to thank Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer and Athletic Director Kelley Hartley Hutton for giving me this opportunity to lead the Mastodon baseball program,” Schreiber said. “I am excited to meet the student-athletes and begin establishing the work ethic and trust needed for us to be competitive in the conference and region on a consistent basis.”

Prior to taking over at Purdue, Schreiber served as an assistant at Ball State (1991-92), Butler (1993), Notre Dame (1994) and Arizona State (1995-98). As the top assistant and recruiting coordinator for the Sun Devils, Schreiber helped guide Arizona State to the College World Series and the national championship game in 1998.

A native of La Porte, Schreiber was a four-year starter (1983-86) at second base for the Boilermakers. He was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in communications at Purdue. Schreiber also played for the Cotuit Kettleers of the prestigious Cape Cod League, helping the team win the league championship in the summer of 1985.

Schreiber is the son of legendary La Porte High School baseball coach Ken Schreiber, a three-time National Prep Coach of the Year. Schreiber followed in his father’s prep footsteps by serving as the head coach at McCutcheon High School in 2018 and 2019. He went 43-14 in two seasons. McCutcheon won the North Central Conference championship in 2019 and Schreiber took home the NCC Coach of the Year award.

“My wife Sarah and I are very honored to be able to represent Purdue University Fort Wayne, the Mastodon athletic department, and are looking forward to being a part of the Fort Wayne community,” Schreiber said.