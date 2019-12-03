Former Notre Dame running back Atkinson dead at age 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to multiple reports former Notre Dame running back George Atkinson III has passed away at the age of 27.

Per reports, Atkinson had been battling depression since his twin brother Josh died a year ago.

Atkinson played three seasons at Notre Dame from 2011-2013, finishing his Irish career with 943 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns before skipping his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

After going undrafted, Atkinson signed with the Oakland Raiders, a franchise that his father George Atkinson won a Super Bowl XI championship for as a star safety.

Atkinson III bounced around in the NFL until 2018, mostly playing on practice squads. He made his regular season NFL debut in week 17 of the 2016 season for the Cleveland Browns, scoring his lone professional TD.