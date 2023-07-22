FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While their college careers are in the books, former Mastodons Bobby Planutis and Ra Kpedi are being recognized for their work off the court.

The duo was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court, which recognizes a student-athlete for their work in the classroom. This is Kpedi’s third Honors Court recognition, and the first for Planutis.

Both Kpedi and Planutis started all 32 games for the Mastodons last season. Planutis averaged 11.2 points per game while going on to score 1,000 career points. Kpedi averaged 6.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Both also helped the Mastodons win a share of the Horizon League regular season title in the 2021-22 season.