Former Mastodon Vargas to play professional volleyball in Greece

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Former Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball standout Pelegrin Vargas announced on Thursday, May 27 that he has signed a contract to play professional volleyball for Omilos Filathlon Irakliou (O.F.I) volleyball club in Heraklion, Crete, Greece.

Vargas, who played for the Mastodons from 2017-21, will move on to play for O.F.I., which is sports club that has football, basketball, volleyball and water polo teams. The volleyball team plays in the A1 Ethniki, which is the Greek Volleyball League, the highest professional volleyball league in Greece. Vargas will join fellow NCAA graduate Randy DeWeese, who is an opposite that played at UC Santa Barbara, on the team at O.F.I.

“I’m super excited to get this chance,” Vargas said. “I’m very grateful to all the people in Fort Wayne who contributed for me to be in the position today.”

Vargas was a four-time All-MIVA First Team selection and three-time AVCA All-America Honorable Mention in his time in Fort Wayne.