Former Mastodon leads Puerto Rico to NORCECA championship

DURANGO, Mexico (WANE) – Former Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball player Pelegrin Vargas recently played a big role in Puerto Rico’s first continental title in its history at the 2021 Men’s NORCECA Senior Volleyball Continental Championship in Durango, Mexico.

Puerto Rico defeated Canada in straight sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-23). They join Cuba (16 titles), the United States (nine titles) and Canada (one title) as the tournament winners. The two finalist also secure spots in the 2022 FIVB men’s world volleyball championships in Russia.

Vargas finished the championship match with 10 points, contributing seven kills, two blocks and one ace. In the tournament, Vargas finished with 56 kills, 43 digs, four blocks, four aces and four assists.

Puerto Rico finished second in Pool A with a 2-1 record, with wins over Canada and Trinidad and Tobago. Puerto Rico defeated the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals in four sets (25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23) and defeated Cuba in four sets in the semifinals (25-16, 25-19, 26-24, 31-29).

Puerto Rico will appear in a World Championship for a fifth-consecutive time (sixth overall) and will look to improve on their 12th-place finish from 2006.