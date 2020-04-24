Former Luers quarterback Wezensky honored at Hanover

HANOVER, Ind. – Senior, football player, Noah Wezensky (Fort Wayne, Ind.) was awarded the 15th annual Thomas A. Brady, MD Comeback Scholarship Award earlier this month.

The award is given by the Methodist Sports Medicine Foundation and the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA). It is designed to honor both male and female student-athletes at the collegiate and high school levels from Indiana who have distinguished themselves by overcoming adversity or injury that affected their level of or ability to participate in collegiate or high school sports and excelled beyond expectations. The nominee must also be in good academic standing and continue to display good sportsmanship and ethical behavior on and off the playing field.

Wezensky receives the award after returning from two major injuries. He fell while hiking and suffered serious injuries that caused him to miss his entire sophomore season. He returned his junior year and was off to a great start before a torn ACL sidelined him just four games into the season. The quarterback returned for his senior season stronger than ever. He threw for nearly 2,400-yards, ranking among the HCAC’s best. The senior averaged 234.6 yards per game with 21 touchdowns.

The gunslinger played a key role in the top ranked Panther offense that finished the year ranked second in the league in total offense (averaged 435.5 yards per game) and third in passing yards per game (246.2). He helped guide the team to back-to-back HCAC Titles as well as a pair of NCAA Playoff berths.

Wezensky posted three games in 2019 with 300 or more yards, including a season-best 359-yards and five touchdowns in the victory over Anderson. He also delivered a 45-yard touchdown pass in the team’s regular season finale with Franklin that garnered the Panthers their second consecutive Victory Bell and a sweep of Conference action.