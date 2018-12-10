Former I.U., Fort Wayne Fury star Eric Anderson passes away

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: I.U. Athletics

The Indiana University men’s basketball program is saddened to learn of the passing of former Hoosier, Eric Anderson. He was 48. Anderson played for the Hoosiers from 1988-92 and earned a degree in sociology.

Eric was an unbelievably talented basketball player but that paled in comparison to the type of friend and person he was,” said Deputy Athletic Director Scott Dolson and former roommate. “This is a very difficult day for all who were close to him and our heart goes out to his son, Sam, his family and all those who Eric touched throughout his tragically short life.”

He ranks 11th on IU’s all-time scoring list with 1,715 career points and was a member of Big Ten Championship teams in 1989 and 1991 and earned Most Outstanding Player honors in the 1992 NCAA West Regional where he helped lead the Hoosiers to the Final Four that season.

He also earned 1989 Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 1991 after averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 boards. He averaged 16.3 points and 7.0 boards as a sophomore and 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds as a senior. He scored 30 points against Purdue in 1990.

A Chicago, native, Anderson graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School where he was named Mr. Basketball in Illinois in 1988 and was a McDonald’s All-American. He averaged 25 points and 13 rebounds as a senior and led his team to the Illinois Class A finals. He was also a Parade and Converse All-American and earned the 1988 March of Dimes Award as the top amateur athlete in Chicago in 1988.

He signed with the New York Knicks as an undrafted free agent and played for them from 1992-94. He played for the Ft. Wayne Fury in 1995-96 and 97-98 and also played three seasons overseas.