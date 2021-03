MADISON, WI – JANUARY 07, 2021 – guard Aljami Durham #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Indiana Hoosiers at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI. Photo By Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Former Indiana University guard Al Durham will be playing his final season of college basketball at Providence, making the announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon.

First, Thank you Hoosier nation for 4 years full of lessons and growth that i will take on my next journey. With that being said i will be using my 5th year of eligibility and i will be a grad transfer at Providence College. @PCFriarsmbb pic.twitter.com/RbadtvACUb — Aljami Durham (@aldurham01) March 30, 2021

Durham averaged over 11 points and shot 38.8% on threes in his final season with Indiana.

He is one of six I.U. players that put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal following the regular season.