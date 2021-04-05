Former Hoosiers star, ex-Mastodons coach Fife joining Woodson on I.U. basketball coaching staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A big win and a close loss highlighted a unique day of baseball for the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons against the Northern Kentucky Norse. The 'Dons won game won 14-0 and fell in the second game 5-4. The opener was played at the World Baseball Academy and the second game was played at Parkview Field.Game One – Mastodons 14, Norse 0 (scheduled seven inning game)The 'Dons hit three home runs in the opener. Garett Lake opened the scoring with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. The 'Dons scored five runs in the second inning. The big hit was a two-RBI single by Aaron Chapman. The third inning saw Evan Huffman hit a home run and then Robert Young III hit a home run deep over the left field wall in the fourth inning.Chapman finished with three runs scored. Lake knocked in four runs in the game. Trenton Stoner had three runs scored and two walks with one hit. Eight of the Mastodons' nine starters picked up a hit.The Mastodons' impressive offensive performance was matched by Gerald Pintarich's performance on the mound. He earned the win and is now 2-1 after striking out 10 in 5.2 innings. He gave up only two hits in the game. Nathan Hefle threw the final 1.1 innings to complete the shutout. All told the duo gave up only three hits in the contest.The last time the 'Dons scored 14 runs in a game was May 7, 2017 in a 14-7 win over Omaha.Game Two – Norse 5, Mastodons 4The 'Dons were quick on the board in game two. Jack Lang opened the game with a double and moved to third on a delayed steal. He then scored on a wild throw by NKU's pitcher on a pickoff attempt at first. The second run of the game scored in the third on a Stoner two-out RBI single to knock in Chapman.Northern Kentucky scored all of their runs in the sixth and seventh innings. First it was a single run in the sixth to make it a 2-1 score. Then it was a four spot in the in the seventh. The Norse were already up 3-2 when Griffin Doersching hit a two-run home run off the apartments in left field. Now down, 5-2, the 'Dons kept battling. The eighth inning saw Purdue Fort Wayne score twice with just one hit. Purdue Fort Wayne hitters worked three walks and benefited from two wild pitches. In the top of the ninth with two outs, Justin Greene chased down a deep fly ball to right field with a diving play to keep it a one-run game. Purdue Fort Wayne put two on in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn't get the tying run home.Jacob Myer finished with a line of five runs, four walks and nine strikeouts in 7.0 innings. He took the loss and is now 3-2. Noah Richardson also went seven for Northern Kentucky and picked up the win. Nick Noble threw the final 1.1 to get his first save of the season.Chapman finished with a run scored, a hit, a stolen base and two walks.The 'Dons had six stolen bases in the game.Northern Kentucky is now 9-12 (7-7 Horizon League). Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 8-13 (5-9 Horizon League). The two teams will play a doubleheader at Parkview Field at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (April 3).