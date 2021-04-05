Former Hoosiers star, ex-Mastodons coach Fife joining Woodson on I.U. basketball coaching staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Indiana University standout Dane Fife is heading back to Bloomington as Fife has been hired as an assistant coach to new Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson.
“Dane is someone who I have always had the utmost respect for,” said Woodson. “His knowledge of the Big Ten and his success as a recruiter will be an invaluable asset as we look to continue building a staff that will help elevate this program to the highest levels. I know his love for the for the Hoosiers and this University comes across the moment you talk to him and we are excited to welcome back Dane, his wife Blair, and daughters Quinnly and Reagan back to Bloomington.”
Fife has spent the last ten seasons on Tom Izzo’s staff at Michigan State. That includes the last three seasons as associate head coach.
Before that he was the head coach at Purdue Fort Wayne from 2005-2011.
Prior to his time in the Summit City, Fife served as an administrative assistant on then-Hoosier coach Mike Davis’ staff.
Fife graduated from I.U. in 2002. He is the program’s career leader with 180 steals and was named the co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. That season he helped lead I.U. to the national title game against Maryland.