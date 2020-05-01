Former Hoosier Anderson transferring to Loyola Chicago

CHICAGO (WANE) – After two seasons in Bloomington 6-foot-7 Damezi Anderson is heading to Chicago, as the junior-to-be announced he is transferring to play for the Ramblers via social media.

Loyola has had tremendous success recently, going to the Final Four in 2018.

Anderson, a South Bend native, put his name in the NCAA transfer portal last week.

Anderson played in a combined 39 games over his freshman and sophomore seasons. He averaged 2.8 points a game as a sophomore, up from 1.5 as a freshman