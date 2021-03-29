Former Hoosier All-American Mike Woodson named 30th men’s basketball coach at Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson has named former Hoosier All-American and Indianapolis native Mike Woodson as the 30th head coach in the men’s basketball program’s history.

Woodson returns to the Bloomington campus with vast experiences and knowledge after playing in the NBA for 11 seasons beginning in 1980 and serving as a coach in the league beginning in 1996 for seven NBA franchises, including nine years combined as a head coach with the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. He was currently serving as an assistant coach with the Knicks.

Woodson was the 1980 Big Ten Player of the Year and NABC All-American as a senior in leading the Hoosiers to a conference title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen. Despite undergoing back surgery in December and missing seven weeks, he was honored as the Chicago Tribune’s Silver Basketball Award Winner following the season.

In addition, Dolson has announced that former Ohio State Coach Thad Matta will join the athletic department in the newly created position of Associate Athletic Director for Basketball Administration.

Scott Dolson On Mike Woodson

“This is a great day and a great fit for Indiana Basketball. Throughout this process, I was looking for someone I could partner with to return Indiana Basketball to a level of success that Hoosier fans have come to know and expect, and Mike is that person.”

“During the last two weeks, I have spoken with numerous individuals at the college and NBA levels, and they were unanimous in their support of and respect for Mike. From his ability in terms of X’s and O’s to his skill at building relationships and developing players, his reputation is outstanding. As a coach, he’s succeeded at the highest levels of the NBA, and he’s mentored some of the game’s all-time great players. On top of all of that, as one of our program’s legendary players, Mike certainly gives us a bridge to our past. But more important than what he did as a former Hoosier player, he’s someone who shares my vision for what Indiana Basketball is about, and I’m thrilled about what this day means for our program.”