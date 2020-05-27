BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University sophomore OF Grant Richardson, who played his first three years of high school baseball at Bishop Dwenger before his family moved to Fishers for his senior season, was named Third-Team All-America by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.
The honor was just the latest for Richardson, who was also named to the 2020 Perfect Game Honor Roll and the Impact Sophomore by Perfect Game. He was also honored as the Most Impressive Hitter in the Big Ten and the No. 15 sophomore hitter in the nation by D1Baseball.
This past season, Richardson started all 14 games he appeared in, leading the Hoosiers with a .424 batting average, five home runs, 17 RBI, 21 runs scored and a .797 slugging percentage. He also had had three doubles, two triples and an on-base percentage of .453 – second-best on the team.
The Fishers, Ind. native led the Big Ten in homers, runs, runs per game (1.5), slugging percentage and total bases (47) and ranked fifth in the nation in runs per game, ninth in hits per game (1.79), 11th in total bases, 12th in slugging percentage and 19th in RBI.
Former Dwenger standout Richardson honored
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University sophomore OF Grant Richardson, who played his first three years of high school baseball at Bishop Dwenger before his family moved to Fishers for his senior season, was named Third-Team All-America by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.