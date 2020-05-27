Former Dwenger standout Richardson honored

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - After finishing second on the Mastodons in scoring this past season guard Brian Patrick will not play his senior season in the Summit City, as the Fort Lauderdale native will be a graduate transfer.

Patrick averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists for the Dons in his lone season of eligibility in Fort Wayne. He sat out the 2018-19 season with the Dons after transferring from Kansas State, where he played his first two seasons of college basketball.