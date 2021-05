UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WANE) – Former Purdue men’s basketball forward and Bishop Dwenger grad Grady Eifert will join former Purdue assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry at Penn State as a video coordinator.

Eifert began his career at Purdue as a walk-on, but became a valuable asset for the team throughout his time there.

Over the past two seasons, the Fort Wayne native spent his time as a graduate assistant on Purdue head coach Matt Painter’s staff.