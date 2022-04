HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After dropping the first game of a doubleheader against Bethel by a score of 2-1, the Foresters roared back in game two to beat the Pilots 9-7 to split the twinbill Friday night at Forest Glen Park.

Jaden Deel hit a 3-run home run while Langston Ginder had a towering two-run blast as the Foresters scored six runs in the bottom on the second on their way to the win.