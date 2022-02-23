FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Caleb Middlesworth tallied 25 points while Zach Goodline added 24 as sixth-seeded Huntington University upset no. 3 seed St. Francis 80-75 in the opening round of the Crossroads League Tournament on Wednesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center.

USF was led by Carroll High School graduate David Ejah with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Antwaan Cuhsingberry tallied 20 points and 11 rebounds. Blackhawk Christian grad Jalan Mull added 14 points.

Huntington advances to the semifinals at 3 p.m. on Saturday.