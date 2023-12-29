WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored 14 points and Zach Edey had 13 points to help No. 1 Purdue rout Eastern Kentucky 80-53 on Friday night.

Mason Gillis and Trey Kaufman-Renn each added 10 points for the Boilermakers (12-1). Gillis also had nine rebounds. Braden Smith finished with eight assists.

Devontae Blanton led the Colonels (4-9) with 14 points. Leland Walker had 12.

Edey had just three points in the first half but extended his streak of scoring in double figures to 64 games. He was 5 of 7 from the field.

Purdue led by 35 points at 77-42 before going deep into its bench. The Boilermakers held a 46-25 rebounding edge.

Purdue started off sluggish offensively before picking it up. The Boilermakers outscored the Colonels 23-13 in the final 10 minutes of the opening half to take a 43-24 lead.

The Boilermakers shot 57% in the first half, while Eastern Kentucky shot 37%. Purdue held a 21-12 rebounding edge in the opening half. For the game, the Boilermakers shot 52%, and the Colonels 37%

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels’ biggest problem was Purdue’s advantage in the paint. The Boilermakers outscored the Colonels 46-18 in the paint.

Purdue: The Boilermakers should retain its No. 1 spot. They won their 35th consecutive regular-season, nonconference game.

UP NEXT

Eastern Kentucky: Hosts Lipscomb on Thursday night.

Purdue: At Maryland on Tuesday night.