Flames’ bats catch fire as UIC burns Mastodons 22-7 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Alex Evenson had three hits and three runs knocked in but the Purdue Fort Wayne baseball team fell to UIC 22-7 on Friday (May 14) afternoon at Mastodon Field.

Trenton Stoner made it a 2-2 game with a two-RBI double in the first inning. His hit to right field scored Aaron Chapman and Evenson.

UIC responded with a six-run second inning. They took control of the game with four runs in the fourth.

Stoner finished with three hits and one run scored in addition to his pair of RBIs.

The Mastodons scored four runs in the ninth with Dylan Stewart knocking in two in a pinch-hit role. Andrew Arteaga had a hit and a run for the ‘Dons.

Gerald Pintarich started on the mound and took the loss. He is now 1-6. Jacob Key started for the Flames. He picked up the win to move to 6-3 on the year.

UIC’s Matt Bottcher knocked in seven runs and had three hits and two runs scored. Thomas Norton and Cory Moore each had four hits.

The Mastodons fall to 10-29 (7-22 Horizon). UIC improves to 22-16 (21-11 Horizon). The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday (May 15) in a noon start at Mastodon Field.