BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Dane Fife will not return to Indiana University for a second season as an assistant under head coach Mike Woodson the school announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Fife, an I.U. alum who led the Hoosiers to the National Championship Game in 2002, just finished his first season back at his alma mater. Prior to joining Woodson’s staff, Fife spent ten years under Tom Izzo at Michigan State.

Before his time with the Spartans, Fife was the head coach at IPFW.

“I am committed to doing what I believe is best for the continued growth of our men’s basketball program as we collectively work toward returning it to the upper echelon of college basketball,” said Woodson through a press release from the school. “Sometimes, that commitment can result in some very difficult decisions, and that is the case today. Ultimately, I believe that the fit must be right with a coaching staff, and I’ve decided that a change is necessary. I appreciate everything Dane has done as a member of the staff during the last year and as player for our program. He will always be a part of the Hoosier family and I wish him well in his future pursuits.”

The Hoosiers went 21-14 this past season and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.