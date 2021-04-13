Fife aims to bring passion for Indiana University back to Hoosiers program

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday Dane Fife got his first chance to speak to the media since being hired as an assistant coach at his alma mater, and the former Indiana University standout made it clear he’s excited to be back in Bloomington.

Fife, who played for both Bob Knight and Mike Davis, is back at Assembly Hall after spending the last ten years as an assistant under Tom Izzo at Michigan State. Prior to MSU, he served as IPFW’s head coach from 2005-2011.

Fife says he really didn’t know new I.U. head coach Mike Woodson prior to the recent hiring process, but notes that with Woodson also being a former Hoosier player he expects the pride and passion to return to the once-fabled program.