FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When Colgate takes the floor Friday night against Wisconsin in Milwaukee, the 14th-seeded Raiders will be an underdog against the third-seeded Badgers.

However, one of the best parts of the NCAA Tournament is the upsets, and there’s a Summit City connection to this possible Cinderella, as Colgate is led by 2017 Homestead graduate and Fort Wayne native Jack Ferguson.

A fifth-year senior, Ferguson was named the Patriot League Tournament MVP after the Raiders defeated Navy in the conference title game last week, clinching the league’s automatic berth to the ‘Big Dance.’

Ferguson is currently tied for second on the team in scoring at 12.6 points per game while leading the Raiders with 90 three pointers. He’s shooting 42.3% from three and 44.2% overall while chipping in 4.5 rebounds per game.

And Colgate isn’t exactly a stranger to the big stage. This will be the program’s third trip to the NCAA Tournament during Ferguson’s time with the Raiders (2019, 2021, & 2022).

Colgate comes in with a 23-11 record overall while riding a 15-game winning streak. They are no stranger to taking down bigger programs either, as Colgate defeated Syracuse 100-85 back in November.

Last season Colgate fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Arkansas by a score of 85-68 with Ferguson scoring 11 points while in 2019 the Raiders lost in the first round to Tennessee 77-70 while Ferguson racked up 7 points and a team-best 7 rebounds.

Colgate and Wisconsin are set to tip at 9:50 p.m. Friday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The game will air on TBS.