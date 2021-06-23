Fairchild resigns as Mastodons softball coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue University Fort Wayne softball head coach Germaine Fairchild has resigned to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately.

Fairchild was the head coach of the Mastodons for seven seasons. Her teams won two Summit League Tournament games and reached double-digit wins (11-24) in the program’s first season in the Horizon League in 2021.

“We want to thank Germaine for her seven years of dedication to her program and the university,” Purdue Fort Wayne Athletic Director Kelley Hartley Hutton said. “We wish her the very best as she begins this new chapter of her life.”

Under Fairchild’s leadership, the Mastodons had seven All-League performers, seven Player of the Week honorees, two Academic All-League selections, and 20 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar Athletes.

A national search will begin immediately to identify Fairchild’s successor.