ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Head coach Troy Abbs believes a storm is brewing with his football team this fall.

After going 6-4 with a young roster last season, the Thunder believe they can compete for a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) title.

Trine returns several players from last year’s roster, including four upperclassmen who were named All-MIAA. On defense, linebacker Kyle Naif, along with defensive lineman Jacob Yoder look to build on their strong outings last season.

Offensively, Alex Price is back for his senior season at quarterback after throwing for 1,653 yards last season. Price will line up alongside all-MIAA running back Xaine Kirby, who rushed for 822 yards and eight touchdowns. Kirby is running behind an offensive line that features senior lineman Jackson Linback.

Trine opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Anderson University.