Expectations abound at Purdue basketball media day

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – After finishing 13-6 in Big Ten play last season and with almost every player returning of last year’s squad the expectations are high at Mackey Arena when it comes to Purdue basketball and the 2021-22 season.

Many so-called experts have Purdue in their national top 10, as potential All-Americans Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams lead the way.

In addition, the Boilermakers added 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst of Blackhawk Christian, as a well as Mr. Basketball runner-up Trey Kaufman Renn.

Purdue opens the season November 4 against the University of Indianapolis.