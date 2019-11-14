Etzler, RedHawks best Mastodons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Brian Patrick finished with 23 points but the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team fell 84-80 to Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday (Nov. 13) evening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Patrick scored his 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting including a 4-of-6 performance from three. He grabbed six rebounds while adding a block and an assist.

The ‘Dons took a three-point lead to the locker room but the first seven minutes of the second half would change the game. Miami opened the period making 11 of their first 12 attempts. They had just one turnover in the stretch to start the second half and it pushed the Redhawks to a 57-50 lead. The ‘Dons would cut the deficit to three points three times the rest of the way, including as late as 5:49 left in the game at 67-64. But Purdue Fort Wayne would get no closer.

The ‘Dons out-shot the Redhawks 51.0 percent (26-of-51) to 48.4 percent (31-of-64) but were hurt by Miami’s 58.6 percent (17-of-29) shooting in the second half.

Matt Holba had 18 points and five rebounds. Jarred Godfrey totaled 17 points with four assists.

Javin Etzler, a Convoy native and Crestview High School grad, scored 5 points in 15 minutes for Miami.

Miami moves to 1-1. Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 1-3. The ‘Dons host Stetson on Saturday (Nov. 16) at 7 p.m.