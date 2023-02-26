ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WANE) – Central Noble grad Connor Essegian has had no problems torching the nets in his first season of college basketball.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin wing knocked in his 61st 3-pointer of the season, breaking a program record for most triples made by a freshman. That record was previously held by Brad Davison, who dropped 60 3-pointers in the 2017-18 season.

Essegian would go on to finish with a team-high 24 points in an 87-79 overtime loss at Michigan.

The Badgers are considered to be on the bubble by several bracketologists with one week to go in the regular season. Essegian and Wisconsin host Purdue on Thursday.