eSports at Indiana Tech moves to Department of Athletics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Tech Department of Athletics is growing to 27 sports for the 2021-22 academic year with the Warrior eSports officially moving from Student Life to Athletics.

This change was made as a result of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) adding eSports as a championship sport for 2021-22. The WHAC is just one of three conferences in the NAIA (Mid-South Conference and Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) that sponsors eSports.

eSports has been at Indiana Tech since 2016 and was a founding member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), the school said. Indiana Tech was the first university in the state to offer scholarships for students starting in 2017.

A state-of-the-art gaming arena, located on the second floor of Andorfer Commons, was constructed in fall 2016. The school said the arena is equipped with 20 high-end gaming PCs, DXRacer gaming chairs and Razer gaming peripherals.

Jordan Cunningham is the head coach of Warrior eSports. Indiana Tech said the program offers teams for Hearthstone, League of Legends and Overwatch. They plan to add Rocket League for 2021-22 with the WHAC sponsoring Rocket League.

The school said that eSports will be the only coed sport at Indiana Tech and the first on campus since competitive cheerleading, which was dropped in 2018.

For more information on the program, visit the team’s website.