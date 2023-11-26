ESTERO, Fla. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball poured in 17 3-pointers en route to a 90-77 win over Western Kentucky on Sunday (Nov. 26). This tied the most triples in the program’s Division I history.

The ‘Dons were on fire from the 3-point line, finishing 17-of-33 for 51.5 percent.

Audra Emmerson played the best game of her career, finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds, six assists (all set or tied career-highs) with just one turnover. She was 6-of-14 from the floor (42.9 percent) and 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) from 3-point range.

Shayla Sellers (17), Renna Schwieterman (15), Amellia Bromenschenkel (13) and Sydney Graber (10) joined Emmerson in double-figures.

The Mastodons dominated on the boards, out-rebounding the Hilltoppers 44-27. The ‘Dons had 18 offensive rebounds, which led to 15 second-chance points.

Purdue Fort Wayne also had 22 assists. Emmerson and Destinee Marshall had six each, Bromenschenkel had five, Graber had three and Sellers had two.

The ‘Dons came out firing on all cylinders in the first quarter, out-scoring WKU 30-19. Purdue Fort Wayne was 7-of-10 from 3-point range and 11-of-17 overall in the opening 10 minutes. Emmerson hit a pair of threes in the first three possessions.

Midway through the third quarter, Graber found Emmerson cutting under the basket, which Emmerson converted with a behind the layup. This was arguably the play of the game, putting the ‘Dons back up eight after WKU went on a 6-0 run.

The ‘Dons never trailed.

Purdue Fort Wayne moves to 1-0 all-time against current Conference USA teams.

Western Kentucky had three in double-figures: Alexis Mead (24), Teresa Faustino (13) and Karris Allen (11).

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 4-2 while Western Kentucky falls to 6-3. The Mastodons return to the Midwest for the start of Horizon League play next. They will be at Oakland on Thursday (Nov. 30).