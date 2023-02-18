FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne closed out the home portion of their schedule with a 65-59 win over Northern Kentucky during Saturday’s senior day.

Sophomore Audra Emmerson paced the Mastodons with a career-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Amellia Bromenschenkel also finished in double figures with 14 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne shook off a cold start to take a 30-29 lead to halftime. The Mastodons would outscore Northern Kentucky, 35-30, over the final 20 minutes.

Saturday’s win also improves the Mastodons to 12-16 on the season, including a 9-9 mark in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne wraps up the regular season with a pair of road games, starting Thursday at Milwaukee.