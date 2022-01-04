Ejah, Cougars chop down Foresters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School graduate David Ejah racked up 32 points and 12 rebounds as Saint Francis topped visiting Huntington University 97-87 in Crossroads League action on Tuesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center.

Antwaan Cushingberry, named the NAIA National Player of the Week earlier in the day, added 29 points and 5 assists for the Cougars, who improve to 12-4 overall and 2-2 in conference.

Zach Goodline paced HU with 24 points while Oak Hill High School graduate Caleb Middlesworth chipped in with 16 points. The Foresters fall to 13-3 overall and 2-2 in conference.