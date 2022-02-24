ROCHESTER, Mich. – Purdue Fort Wayne clinched a bye in the first round of the Keeps 2022 Horizon League Men’s Basketball Championship after defeating Oakland 81-70 on Thursday (Feb. 24) evening.

The win is the Mastodons’ eighth consecutive victory. The ‘Dons now know they’ll be home for the opening round of the postseason and play on Thursday, March 3 in the quarterfinals. The game will be played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in a 7 p.m. tip.

However the ‘Dons still have some work to do before the postseason. First up is a game on Saturday (Feb. 26) at Detroit Mercy to close out the regular season. A win combined with Cleveland State loss at Oakland on Saturday would give the ‘Dons a share of the 2021-22 Horizon League regular season championship with Cleveland State.

The ‘Dons picked up the win on Thursday thanks to a 16-of-34 performance from three. The ‘Dons opened the second half making their first five attempts. Bobby Planutis had the fifth 3-pointer to put the ‘Dons up 55-42 with 14:52 remaining in the game.



Planutis finished with 18 points thanks to a career-high six 3-pointers.

While the ‘Dons ended up cruising to the victory, it didn’t start out like that. With seven minutes left in the first half the ‘Dons had eight turnovers to Oakland’s none. But it was only a 24-21 Oakland lead. When the turnovers ceased the 3-pointers continued to go in.



Damian Chong Qui finished with 18 points on four 3-pointers with six assists. Jarred Godfrey came just short of a triple double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Mastodons had 22 assists, tying a season-high against a Division I opponent. The ‘Dons shot 54.2 percent (32-of-59).

Oakland finished at 44.8 percent (26-of-58). Jalen Moore led Oakland with a game-high 19 points but finished with only six assists. He entered the game averaging more than 10 assists per contest in home games this season.

Oakland falls to 18-11 (11-7 Horizon League).

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 19-10 (14-6 Horizon League). Tip at Detroit Mercy on Saturday is set for 1 p.m. A win would also give the ‘Dons their fourth 20th win season as a Division I member.