FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - As the world prepares for snow, shopping, caroling, and holiday fun, many longtime decorators are returning to their tricks of the trade as they get their Christmas displays ready for viewers.

"We started when we moved in here 25 years ago with just like our bushes. Then every year I keep adding more and more. Last year [Jody] said that I couldn't add any more but I found a place to put another 8,000 lights," said Matt Ellenwood.