WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Zach Edey tallied 20 points and 5 rebounds to lead Purdue over the University of Indianapolis 86-64 at Mackey Arena in the Boilermakers’ first and only exhibition game this preseason.

Former #HZone15 standout & @BCSAD grad Caleb Furst got the start, scored 11 points, and played a team-best 25 minutes in Purdue's exhibition opener vs. UIndy. That's a heck of a first game for the freshman playing on a top 10 team! @BCSZoo @BCBRAVESHOOPS pic.twitter.com/c1xEvz31Au — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) November 5, 2021

That ball movement, though! pic.twitter.com/hK4sUyDWhQ — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 4, 2021

Jaden Ivey added 12 points while Caleb Furst and Brandon Newman each chipped in with 11.

Furst, a freshman out of Blackhawk Christian High School, played a team-high 25 points for the Boilermakers.

Purdue open the regular season at home against Bellarmine next Tuesday.