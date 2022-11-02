WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue big man Zach Edey tallied 23 points and 7 rebounds as the Boilermakers blasted visiting Truman State 102-57 on Wednesday night in the lone exhibition contest for Purdue this season.

The Boilermakers are set to open the regular season on Tuesday at home against Milwaukee.

In addition to Edey, true freshmen Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith were in the starting line-up on Wednesday night. Loyer, a Homestead High School grad, scored 3 points on 1-of-7 shooting, but did dish out a team-high 6 assists without a turnover.

Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst came off the bench to chip in 11 points and 6 rebounds for the Boilermakers.