TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as No. 5 Purdue fought off Florida State 79-69 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Edey, who came in averaging 21.7 points on 61.5% shooting, recorded his sixth straight game scoring 20 or more for the undefeated Boilermakers. The 7-foot-4 center helped Purdue keep pace with 15 first-half points as the Boilermakers looked jet-lagged early following weekend wins over Duke and Gonzaga in Portland, Oregon. Purdue extended its nation-best regular-season win streak against nonconference foes to 20 games. Darin Green Jr. scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half for Florida State, which lost its fourth straight.