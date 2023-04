WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey is testing the NBA waters but is leaving the door open for a return to Purdue.

The Purdue big man announced via social media on Tuesday that he is putting his name in the 2023 NBA Draft, but will maintain his college eligibility.

The 7-foot-4 center won every major national player of the year award last year as a junior for the Boilermakers.