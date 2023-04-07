ROCHESTER, Mich. (WANE) – Eastside grad Owen Willard turned in one of his best pitching performances in his young college baseball career despite falling in a 7-2 loss on Friday.

Willard fanned six batters – a season-high – while allowing six hits and four runs in 5.0 IP in Friday’s start.

Despite Willard’s solid performance, the Mastodons went cold at the plate. Purdue Fort Wayne netted only two runs on eight hits at Oakland. Grant Thoroman brought in a runner on a sac fly in the top of the second while batting in another run on a fielder’s choice in the eighth inning.

The Mastodons look to salvage a win in their 3-game series on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.