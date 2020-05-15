Eastern headed to Michigan after three seasons at Purdue

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WANE) – Nojel Eastern didn’t wait too long before deciding on his next destination as the rising senior announced he’ll transfer to the University of Michigan on social media.

Eastern will have to sit out next season as a transfer and will have one year of eligibility after that.

A six-foot-seven guard/wing, Eastern is known for his defensive ability and was a two-time All-Defensive Team selection in the Big Ten.

He averaged 4.9 points and 4.0 rebounds a game as a junior at Purdue.