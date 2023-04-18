INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble High School graduate Ali Ali has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal after one injury-marred season at Butler.

Ali suffered a broken nose and concussion in practice that caused him to miss the first half of the 2022-23 season. He played in just 18 of Butler’s 32 games as the Bulldogs went 14-18 in year one in coach Thad Matta’s second stint with the school.

Ali averaged 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in his lone season with the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-7 wing played his first three seasons at the University of Akron, averaging 13.9 points per game during the 2021-22 season on a Zips team that made the NCAA Tournament.

An Indiana All-Star his senior season at East Noble, Ali will have one year of eligibility remaining.