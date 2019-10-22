East Noble grads Hunley, McCormick making mark at USF

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two former WANE-TV Fab 15 selections from East Noble have found their grove at Saint Francis, as receiver Dylan Hunley and linebacker Andrew McCormick have been a big part of USF’s success this season.

The Cougars are 5-1 on the season and ranked no. 6 in the latest NAIA national poll. USF hosts no. 21 Siena Heights at Bishop D’Aarcy Staduim on Saturday at noon.

Hunley, a junior, had two catches for 26 yards last Saturday in a win over Indiana Wesleyan. He has 7 receptions for 103 yards and a TD this season. Last year as a sophomore he racked up 23 grabs for 426 yards and 2 TDs.

McCormick, a sophomore who transitioned from quarterback to linebacker in fall camp, tallied eight total tackles last week – third-most on the team. It was only McCormick’s second start at linebacker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss