East Noble grads Hunley, McCormick making mark at USF

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two former WANE-TV Fab 15 selections from East Noble have found their grove at Saint Francis, as receiver Dylan Hunley and linebacker Andrew McCormick have been a big part of USF’s success this season.

The Cougars are 5-1 on the season and ranked no. 6 in the latest NAIA national poll. USF hosts no. 21 Siena Heights at Bishop D’Aarcy Staduim on Saturday at noon.

Hunley, a junior, had two catches for 26 yards last Saturday in a win over Indiana Wesleyan. He has 7 receptions for 103 yards and a TD this season. Last year as a sophomore he racked up 23 grabs for 426 yards and 2 TDs.

McCormick, a sophomore who transitioned from quarterback to linebacker in fall camp, tallied eight total tackles last week – third-most on the team. It was only McCormick’s second start at linebacker.